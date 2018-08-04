Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,883 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. Oxford Industries Inc has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

