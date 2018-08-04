Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $20.92 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,033 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.84% of Belden worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 773,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,224,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,272,000 after acquiring an additional 362,772 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 284,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 302,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 134,900 shares during the last quarter.

Belden opened at $69.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $668.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.31 per share, for a total transaction of $108,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,651.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

