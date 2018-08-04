Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.98 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.26% of Carlisle Companies worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $76,217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 281.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $21,557,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,092,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,054,000 after purchasing an additional 191,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

