WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2018 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

