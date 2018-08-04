Wealth Minerals Ltd (WML) Director Acquires C$12,400.00 in Stock

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) Director Alphen Hendrik Van acquired 20,000 shares of Wealth Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

Alphen Hendrik Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 4th, Alphen Hendrik Van acquired 5,000 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$5,800.00.

Wealth Minerals opened at C$0.66 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wealth Minerals Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$2.34.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.93 target price on Wealth Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

