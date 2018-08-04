Wayfair (W) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.37, but opened at $113.81. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 102736 shares traded.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.06.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $49,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 508 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $54,549.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,074 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,246.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,794 shares of company stock worth $21,457,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

