Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) a €52.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.34 ($54.52).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €46.65 ($54.88) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

