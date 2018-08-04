Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 7.2% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Walmart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 339,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Walmart stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.