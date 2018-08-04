Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 1,697,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

