Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,124,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $531,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,995,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $457,967,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,175,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $404,286,000 after acquiring an additional 675,940 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra purchased 1,700,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

