Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins opened at $141.61 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

