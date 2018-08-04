WaBi Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.33 Million (WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One WaBi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and IDEX. Over the last seven days, WaBi has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar. WaBi has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $192,945.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012073 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00382191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00196629 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000804 BTC.

WaBi Token Profile

WaBi was first traded on July 21st, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken . WaBi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico . WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaBi’s official website is wacoin.io

Buying and Selling WaBi

WaBi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaBi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaBi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

