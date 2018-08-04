Vonage (VG) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

“WebRTC-based programmable video API market. We see this acquisition ahead of the curve for video explosion driven by 5G mobile, capable of real- time video streaming applications.”,” William Blair’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vonage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.52.

NYSE VG opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. Vonage has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.95 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan Masarek sold 234,629 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,620,805.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,261.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jayesh Patel sold 2,400 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,710,268 shares of company stock worth $20,780,344 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vonage by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vonage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 662,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vonage by 5.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

