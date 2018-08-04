Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €195.92 ($230.49).

Get Volkswagen AG Preference Shares alerts:

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares opened at €145.34 ($170.99) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.