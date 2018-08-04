Vodafone Group (VOD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. Citigroup upgraded Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group traded up $0.35, hitting $24.35, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,064. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.2237 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 172.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 136.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 149.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.