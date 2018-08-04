Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,454 shares of company stock worth $2,895,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000.

VCRA traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 132,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,002. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.29 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of -0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.23. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

