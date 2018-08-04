Visa (V) Receives $147.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, April 9th.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Visa by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Visa has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.