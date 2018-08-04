Virtusa (VRTU) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Virtusa earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.422041666085 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ VRTU traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,935. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $150,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,691 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,263.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,691 shares in the company, valued at $38,970,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $4,048,327 over the last 90 days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

