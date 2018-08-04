Virtu Financial LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $234.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $214.64 and a 52 week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,367 shares of company stock worth $4,819,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

