Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (TYNS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYNS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TYNS opened at $29.03 on Friday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $29.52.

