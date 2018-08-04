Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 587,416 shares.The stock last traded at $35.49 and had previously closed at $34.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 21.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 179.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

