Viewray Inc (VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 127,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,535,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 681,621 shares of company stock worth $8,085,328. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the second quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the second quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 416.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 1,100.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

VRAY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.24. Viewray has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 1,375.57% and a negative net margin of 83.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2255.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

