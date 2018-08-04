Videocon d2h (VDTH) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Videocon d2h earned a news impact score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 42.6712917178752 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

VDTH stock remained flat at $$8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Videocon d2h has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Videocon d2h Limited provides direct-to-home subscription television services to subscribers under the Videocon d2h brand in India. The company distributes various digital television channels, and allied video and audio services to subscribers through direct satellite feeds. It offers subscribers with an access to approximately 650 national and international channels and services, including 62 high definition channels and 42 audio and video services.

