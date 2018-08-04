Verisk Analytics’ (VRSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Verisk Analytics traded down $0.28, hitting $114.39, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 781,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,374. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $115.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel bought 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.18 per share, with a total value of $37,906.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,016.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $243,957.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,905,033.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,032 shares of company stock valued at $112,445 and sold 581,076 shares valued at $63,823,808. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,839.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 173,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

