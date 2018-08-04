Veracyte (VCYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.54

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 22057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.03%. analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $5,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642 shares in the company, valued at $17,782.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,459 shares of company stock worth $6,684,166 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veracyte by 2,429.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124,156 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

