Veeco Instruments (VECO) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 1,412,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.21 million, a PE ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.80. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.35 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 269,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,291,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 82,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

