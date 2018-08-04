VectorAI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One VectorAI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $47,095.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VectorAI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,017.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.05804872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.61 or 0.09927362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.01045209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.01628399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00232287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.02512135 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00343058 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000448 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VectorAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 17,619,419 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

