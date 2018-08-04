Vector Group (VGR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vector Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.4674936565091 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

VGR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.52. 419,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,613. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vector Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.