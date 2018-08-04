Varex Imaging (VREX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.88 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its FY18 guidance to $1.30-1.35 EPS.

Varex Imaging traded down $10.13, reaching $28.36, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,269. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Carl E. Lacasce sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $417,420.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $56,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,087 shares of company stock worth $527,150. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

