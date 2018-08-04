Vantage Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 94.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,677 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

