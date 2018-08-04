Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Stake Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,122,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,603,000 after buying an additional 2,913,477 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,109,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,409,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,682,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 1,320,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,759,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after buying an additional 192,126 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF opened at $57.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

