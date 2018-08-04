Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 4264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 2,775,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after buying an additional 1,366,245 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 478,333.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 956,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 956,666 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 847,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

