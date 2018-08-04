Valvoline (VVV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $20.82. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Valvoline shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 149161 shares.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
