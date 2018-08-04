Valvoline (VVV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $20.82. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Valvoline shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 149161 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

