Valvoline (VVV) PT Lowered to $23.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Valvoline opened at $21.23 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 71.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 97,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,643,000 after acquiring an additional 134,770 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

