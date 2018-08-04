ValuEngine Upgrades Polar Power (POLA) to Buy

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Polar Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polar Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 6,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of -0.80. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. sell-side analysts expect that Polar Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Polar Power worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

