ValuEngine Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Sell

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.
Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.60. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $110,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 677.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.
