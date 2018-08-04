ValuEngine Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Sell

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.60. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $110,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 677.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

