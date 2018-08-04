ValuEngine Upgrades Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) to Hold

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bellatrix Exploration from an “underperform” rating to a “$0.94” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellatrix Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bellatrix Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE:BXE opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.83. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 45.30%. equities analysts anticipate that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellatrix Exploration stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Bellatrix Exploration as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

