ValuEngine Lowers Quotient Technology (QUOT) to Hold

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Sunday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Quotient Technology traded up $0.10, reaching $13.15, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 549,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.15 and a beta of -0.15. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,312,653 shares in the company, valued at $44,886,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,000 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $127,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $147,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $150,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

