ValuEngine Lowers Morgan Stanley (MS) to Sell

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MS. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley traded up $0.10, hitting $49.91, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,022. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,846,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,464,000 after purchasing an additional 334,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,540,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,602 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,247,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,303,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,777,000 after purchasing an additional 515,290 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,245,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,987,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

