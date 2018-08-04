ValuEngine Downgrades Subsea 7 (SUBCY) to Sell

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of Subsea 7 opened at $13.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.00 million. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

