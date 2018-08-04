ValuEngine Downgrades Smart Global (SGH) to Hold

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 344,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $687.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of -0.68. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 94.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts predict that Smart Global will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 9,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $445,634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,567 shares of company stock worth $4,430,635. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smart Global by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 343,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Smart Global by 1,465.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 152,368 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Smart Global by 1,355.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 130,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $6,578,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

