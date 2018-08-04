ValuEngine Downgrades Capgemini (CGEMY) to Hold

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of CGEMY opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.95.
Capgemini Company Profile
