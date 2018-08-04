Valero Energy (VLO) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valero Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9386034626699 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

NYSE VLO opened at $115.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,116. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

