Valero Energy Partners (VLP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VLP. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a $38.75 rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Get Valero Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy Partners traded down $0.52, reaching $37.49, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. Valero Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 114.77% and a net margin of 46.87%. Valero Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.551 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Valero Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 76.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 222,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,989,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.