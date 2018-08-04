USG (USG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USG (NYSE:USG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “USG Corp., through its subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of building materials producing a wide range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential and repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes. USG’s operations are organized into three operating segments: North American Gypsum, Worldwide Ceilings and Building Products Distribution. “

USG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of USG to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of USG from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of USG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USG from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of USG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. USG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.69.

USG traded up $0.13, reaching $43.28, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 731,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,972. USG has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). USG had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. USG’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that USG will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Macey sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $58,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,013.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $620,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,931 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of USG during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of USG during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

