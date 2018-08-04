USD Partners (USDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect USD Partners to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.73 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, analysts expect USD Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USDP opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USDP shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of USD Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. USD Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

