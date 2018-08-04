USA Truck (USAK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Get USA Truck alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on USAK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Truck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

USA Truck stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 61,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,091. The stock has a market cap of $185.29 million, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. USA Truck has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $29.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.