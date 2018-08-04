US Concrete Inc (USCR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 649.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 2,434.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of USCR opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. US Concrete Inc has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $86.35. The company has a market cap of $778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.29). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Concrete news, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $463,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,668. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of US Concrete in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $95.00 target price on shares of US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.