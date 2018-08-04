Ur Energy (URG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.05

Media stories about Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ur Energy earned a news sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5829542250967 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URG opened at $0.84 on Friday. Ur Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.