Unum Group (UNM) EVP Breege A. Farrell Sells 7,500 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNM opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $176,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $44.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

